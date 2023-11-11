The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-4.5) 140.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Catamounts had an ATS record of 9-6 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last season.

Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Fighting Irish games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.