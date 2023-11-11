Saturday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at John M. Belk Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Davidson coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 75-65 victory over Wofford in their last game on Monday.

Wake Forest vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 71, Wake Forest 68

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demon Deacons had a -7 scoring differential last season, putting up 59.9 points per game (277th in college basketball) and allowing 60.1 (71st in college basketball).

In conference play, Wake Forest averaged fewer points (55.4 per game) than it did overall (59.9) in 2022-23.

The Demon Deacons averaged 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 54.7 on the road.

Wake Forest allowed 55.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

