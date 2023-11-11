Saturday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at Kimmel Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-67, with UNC Asheville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 70, UNC Wilmington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-2.7)

UNC Asheville (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

UNC Wilmington scored 68.9 points per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 64.3 points per contest (35th-ranked).

The Seahawks ranked 264th in college basketball with 30.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 71st with 29.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, UNC Wilmington delivered only 10.7 per contest (21st-worst in college basketball).

The Seahawks committed 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (90th-ranked).

The Seahawks drained 6.1 threes per game (310th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 33.5% three-point percentage (215th-ranked).

With a 30.4% three-point percentage allowed last season, UNC Wilmington was 22nd-best in college basketball. It ranked 28th in college basketball by allowing 5.9 threes per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, UNC Wilmington took 65.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's baskets) and 34.1% from beyond the arc (25.7%).

