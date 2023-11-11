How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks shot 44.4% from the field, two% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
- UNC Wilmington went 15-2 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 302nd.
- The Seahawks scored only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (69.1).
- UNC Wilmington went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
- At home, the Seahawks allowed 61 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
- UNC Wilmington drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Olive
|W 105-66
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Columbia International
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.