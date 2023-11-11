The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) take the floor at Kimmel Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

UNC Asheville put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

UNC Wilmington put together a 16-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-15-0 mark of UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 74.4 143.3 69.1 133.4 140.7 UNC Wilmington 68.9 143.3 64.3 133.4 133.5

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 10.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).

UNC Asheville went 12-7 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 15-15-0 15-15-0 UNC Wilmington 16-12-0 14-14-0

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville UNC Wilmington 13-0 Home Record 11-3 10-6 Away Record 8-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

