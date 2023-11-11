How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Seahawks' opponents knocked down.
- UNC Asheville had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 264th.
- Last year, the 74.4 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 10.1 more points than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).
- UNC Asheville had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Asheville put up 79.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (71.9).
- The Bulldogs ceded 63.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.9).
- UNC Asheville drained 7.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% in home games and 37.1% in away games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Kimmel Arena
