Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Aho has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- Aho has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|20:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|16:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|21:35
|Away
|W 6-5 SO
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
