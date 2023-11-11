North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Onslow County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Topsail High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Onslow at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
