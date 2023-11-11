Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football lineup includes top teams in play, including fans watching from North Carolina. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Davidson Wildcats at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Meade Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Elon Phoenix at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Fubo
NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: NC State (-2)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)
Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Memphis (-10.5)
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Tucker Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Carolina Central Eagles at Howard Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: William H. Greene Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-12.5)
