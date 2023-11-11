The Howard Bison (4-5) hit the road for a MEAC battle against the North Carolina Central Eagles (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at William H. Greene Stadium.

On offense, Howard ranks 44th in the FCS with 28.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 53rd in points allowed (302.1 points allowed per contest). North Carolina Central's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 36.4 points per contest (10th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 57th by surrendering 25.8 points per game.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: William H. Greene Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Howard 363.2 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.7 (52nd) 309.6 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (29th) 155.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (33rd) 207.8 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.2 (67th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,452 yards on 120-of-200 passing with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 453 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 126 times for 575 yards (63.9 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith has hauled in 424 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Quentin McCall has recorded 278 receiving yards (30.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Joaquin Davis' 24 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 249 yards (27.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has 1,738 passing yards for Howard, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Eden James has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 398 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 140 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 99 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 194 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Kasey Hawthorne's leads his squad with 338 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 32 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Richie Ilarraza has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 263 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Breylin Smith's 20 catches are good enough for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Howard or North Carolina Central gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.