In the contest between the Rhode Island Rams and North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rams to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

NC A&T vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Rhode Island (-16.5) 50.4 Rhode Island 33, NC A&T 17

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of the Aggies' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

Aggies vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rhode Island 28.6 27.9 33.8 23.0 24.4 31.8 NC A&T 15.4 30.8 18.0 35.5 13.4 27.0

