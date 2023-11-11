On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Martin Necas going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Necas' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 20:54 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:24 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.