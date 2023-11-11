Should you bet on Jordan Staal to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Staal stats and insights

Staal has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 17:28 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

