Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Lightning on November 11, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nikita Kucherov and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Amalie Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs. Lightning Prediction
|Hurricanes vs. Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Kotkaniemi has been a major player for Carolina this season, with 13 points in 14 games.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Martin Necas has accumulated 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Sebastian Aho's 11 points this season have come via three goals and eight assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Kucherov is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with 23 points (1.6 per game), with 11 goals and 12 assists in 14 games (playing 21:24 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|4
|5
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Brayden Point is one of the impact players on offense for Tampa Bay with 18 total points (1.3 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 14 games.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
