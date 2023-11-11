You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nikita Kucherov and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Kotkaniemi has been a major player for Carolina this season, with 13 points in 14 games.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas has accumulated 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sebastian Aho's 11 points this season have come via three goals and eight assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Kucherov is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with 23 points (1.6 per game), with 11 goals and 12 assists in 14 games (playing 21:24 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Point is one of the impact players on offense for Tampa Bay with 18 total points (1.3 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 14 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

