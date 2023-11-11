The Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO as the Hurricanes and the Lightning hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 27th in goals against, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 46 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 14 6 7 13 10 6 48.8% Brady Skjei 14 2 9 11 4 4 - Sebastian Aho 11 3 8 11 6 4 51.9% Martin Necas 14 5 6 11 7 3 42.9% Seth Jarvis 14 5 5 10 5 9 53.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 50 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

With 53 goals (3.8 per game), the Lightning have the league's fourth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 40 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players