The Wofford Terriers (1-0) and the High Point Panthers (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of High Point's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 13-14-0 last season.

Wofford covered the spread more often than High Point last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Panthers.

High Point vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 74.7 149.3 72.5 149.7 139.9 High Point 74.6 149.3 77.2 149.7 148

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 72.5 the Terriers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.5 points last season, High Point went 7-5 against the spread and 9-6 overall.

High Point vs. Wofford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 16-13-0 18-11-0 High Point 13-14-0 16-11-0

High Point vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wofford High Point 12-4 Home Record 10-5 4-11 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

