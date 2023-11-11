The Wofford Terriers (1-0) meet the High Point Panthers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Wofford Game Information

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

  • B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

High Point vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 74.6 109th
251st 72.5 Points Allowed 77.2 340th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 34.9 32nd
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.5 166th
221st 12.5 Assists 12.3 237th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 13.3 311th

