Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Guilford County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11

10:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11

4:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 11

4:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Oak Ridge, NC

Oak Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at T Wingate Andrews High School