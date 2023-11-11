The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-4) meet at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Tennessee Tech is averaging 296.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 103rd in the FCS. Defensively, the Golden Eagles rank 46th, surrendering 331.1 yards per contest. Gardner-Webb is posting 343.9 total yards per game on offense this season (77th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 359.6 total yards per contest (69th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Tennessee Tech 343.9 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (100th) 359.6 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (48th) 158.8 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.7 (80th) 185.1 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (95th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 938 yards on 101-of-177 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Narii Gaither has run the ball 116 times for 570 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has 14 receptions for 244 yards (27.1 per game) and five touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 88 times for 451 yards and four scores.

Ephraim Floyd has hauled in 328 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Karim Page's 34 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has 742 passing yards for Tennessee Tech, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has racked up 396 yards on 94 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Justin Pegues has racked up 358 yards on 78 attempts, scoring two times. He's caught 18 passes for 187 yards (20.8 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Brad Clark has hauled in 32 catches for 362 yards (40.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jalal Dean has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 265 yards so far this campaign.

Metrius Fleming has been the target of 34 passes and compiled 21 receptions for 188 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

