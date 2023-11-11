In the matchup between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, November 11 at 2:30 PM, our projection model expects the Runnin' Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-10.1) 52.3 Gardner-Webb 31, Tennessee Tech 21

Week 11 Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Runnin' Bulldogs games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles went 7-3-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 17.1 27.0 17.0 24.8 17.2 28.8 Gardner-Webb 27.3 34.4 34.5 27.3 21.6 40.2

