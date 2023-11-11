North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Forsyth County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Davidson High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
