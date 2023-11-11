The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) host the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at FAU Stadium. East Carolina is a 7.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 44.5.

Florida Atlantic is compiling 364.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 80th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Owls rank 104th, surrendering 414.7 yards per game. East Carolina's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 274.9 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 50th with 354.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -7.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

East Carolina Recent Performance

Offensively, the Pirates are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 227.7 yards per game (-119-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 403.7 (91st-ranked).

The Pirates are -97-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (14.7 per game) and 83rd in points allowed (21.3).

In its past three games, East Carolina has thrown for 144.3 yards per game (-93-worst in the country), and given up 250.7 in the air (-62-worst).

In their past three games, the Pirates have rushed for 83.3 yards per game (-104-worst in college football), and given up 153.0 on the ground (-7-worst).

The Pirates have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In East Carolina's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Week 11 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina's ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

The Pirates are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Out of East Carolina's nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

This season, East Carolina has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, East Carolina has been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on East Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has compiled 1,063 yards on 51.5% passing while recording four touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has run for 324 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has run for 227 yards across 50 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson has collected 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 381 (42.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has one touchdown.

Chase Sowell has racked up 380 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) and one touchdown on 31 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 268 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) this season.

D'Anta Johnson has racked up 3.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 5.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Julius Wood is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception.

Antoine Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 16 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.