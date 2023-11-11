East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) will play their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup.
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-8)
|45.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-8.5)
|45.5
|-360
|+280
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- East Carolina has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 8-point underdogs this year, the Pirates have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Florida Atlantic is 3-4-1 ATS this season.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.