The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) face a fellow AAC opponent when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is totaling 27.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 68th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 71st, giving up 26.2 points per contest. East Carolina ranks seventh-worst in points per game (17.7), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 64th in the FBS with 24.8 points allowed per contest.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

East Carolina Florida Atlantic 274.9 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.9 (88th) 354.2 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.7 (94th) 111.3 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (94th) 163.6 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.9 (65th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 1,063 yards on 105-of-204 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has run the ball 96 times for 324 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has taken 50 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson has hauled in 381 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Chase Sowell has caught 31 passes and compiled 380 receiving yards (42.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 268 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,555 passing yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 62.8% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 607 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 181 yards (20.1 per game).

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 61 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 87 receptions for 1,004 yards (111.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has put together a 277-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 35 targets.

Je'Quan Burton has hauled in 18 grabs for 230 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

