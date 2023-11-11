Based on our computer projections, the Florida Atlantic Owls will defeat the East Carolina Pirates when the two teams match up at FAU Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (-7.5) Over (44.5) Florida Atlantic 29, East Carolina 18

Week 11 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Pirates based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

The Pirates have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread.

Pirates games have gone over the point total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The average point total for East Carolina this season is 2.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

The Owls' record against the spread is 3-4-1.

There have been four Owls games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

Florida Atlantic games have had an average of 54.8 points this season, 10.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 27.7 26.2 20.5 22.5 33.4 29.2 East Carolina 17.7 24.8 16.8 17.0 18.8 34.5

