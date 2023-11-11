The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Campbell matchup in this article.

East Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 134.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-13.5) 134.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Campbell Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Carolina went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

The Pirates and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 20 of the Fighting Camels' games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.