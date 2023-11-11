The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) go up against the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Fighting Camels' opponents knocked down.

East Carolina had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Camels finished 335th.

Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Pirates put up were only 0.3 more points than the Fighting Camels gave up (68.5).

East Carolina had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, East Carolina posted 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (63.0).

In 2022-23, the Pirates ceded 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.6.

In home games, East Carolina made 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in road games (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule