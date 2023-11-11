The Victory Bell is on the line when the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (6-3) take the field on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are massive, 14-point favorites. The game's point total is 50.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FBS by averaging 518.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 83rd (390.3 yards allowed per game). Duke ranks 99th with 340.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 30th with 329.1 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

North Carolina vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -14 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -650 +425

Duke Recent Performance

Offensively, the Blue Devils are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 247.3 yards per game (-114-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 390.3 (81st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Blue Devils are putting up 14.7 points per game (-97-worst in college football), and allowing 27.3 per game (-13-worst).

In its past three games, Duke has thrown for 104.3 yards per game (-116-worst in the nation), and conceded 208.7 in the air (19th-worst).

The Blue Devils are accumulating 143.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (second-worst in college football), and conceding 181.7 per game (-52-worst).

The Blue Devils have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Duke has gone over the total twice.

Week 11 ACC Betting Trends

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 14 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Four of Duke's eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Duke has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Duke has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 1,102 yards on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 352 rushing yards (39.1 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has run for 564 yards on 101 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Jaquez Moore has racked up 481 yards on 86 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has collected 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 483 (53.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has four touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has 31 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 455 yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 19 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 154 yards (17.1 ypg).

Aeneas Peebles has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Tre Freeman is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 66 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Myles Jones has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with seven tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

