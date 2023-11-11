Saturday's contest at John M. Belk Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) matching up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-68 victory for Davidson, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Wildcats took care of business in their last game 86-51 against South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

Davidson vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 71, Wake Forest 68

Davidson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats put up 62.3 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing last season (159th in college basketball). They had a -38 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Davidson's offense was more productive in A-10 games last season, averaging 62.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.3 PPG.

Offensively the Wildcats played worse when playing at home last season, averaging 63 points per game, compared to 63.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Davidson surrendered 62.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 67.5.

