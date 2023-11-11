Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Davidson County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Davidson High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11

Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Davidson High School at Carver High School