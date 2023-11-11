Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Cumberland County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Terry Sanford High School at Jack Britt High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
  • Location: Fayetteville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

