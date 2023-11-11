The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) host the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at Minges Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Fighting Camels Betting Records & Stats

In Campbell's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times.

Against the spread, the Fighting Camels were 17-12-0 last season.

East Carolina (20-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 5.9% more often than Campbell (17-12-0) last year.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 68.8 138.6 70.5 139 140.3 Campbell 69.8 138.6 68.5 139 132

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Fighting Camels scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed.

Campbell put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 17-14-0 Campbell 17-12-0 20-9-0

Campbell vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Campbell 10-6 Home Record 8-6 2-9 Away Record 4-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 63 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

