Campbell vs. East Carolina November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Campbell vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Campbell Top Players (2022-23)
- Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Campbell vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
