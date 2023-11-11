The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Game Information

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Campbell vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 69.8 216th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 28.3 335th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.7 256th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.3 237th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

