Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) matching up with the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 2:00 PM (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 win for East Carolina, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Campbell vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 72, Campbell 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-5.4)

East Carolina (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Campbell Performance Insights

Last season Campbell posted 69.8 points per game (216th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

The Fighting Camels found it difficult to accumulate rebounds last season, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 28.3 boards per game. They ranked 71st by allowing 29.4 boards per contest.

Campbell ranked 237th in college basketball with 12.3 dimes per game.

The Fighting Camels averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

Last season the Fighting Camels sank 6.7 treys per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.4% (221st-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Campbell gave up 7.7 threes per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.5% (235th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Campbell took 61.6% two-pointers (accounting for 72.5% of the team's buckets) and 38.4% from beyond the arc (27.5%).

