The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) play the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Campbell matchup.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Campbell vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 134.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-13.5) 134.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. East Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Campbell covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Fighting Camels were an underdog by 13.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Pirates games went over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.