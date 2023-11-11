The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread last year was 13-14-0.

Northern Illinois' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Appalachian State's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Illinois 72 142.3 75 139.6 143.4 Appalachian State 70.3 142.3 64.6 139.6 133

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers averaged only 4.7 fewer points per game last year (70.3) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (75).

Appalachian State went 3-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scored more than 75 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Illinois 16-11-0 15-12-0 Appalachian State 13-14-0 15-12-0

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Illinois Appalachian State 5-7 Home Record 10-7 7-10 Away Record 6-7 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.