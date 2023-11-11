Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|311th
|75
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|37th
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|13
|179th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
