Sun Belt action features the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 60.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Appalachian State has put together a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Georgia State is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

