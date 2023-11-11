Appalachian State vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Sun Belt action features the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|60.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|60.5
|-134
|+112
Week 11 Odds
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has put together a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Georgia State is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Panthers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
