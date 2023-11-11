Sun Belt foes meet when the Georgia State Panthers (6-3) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State ranks 63rd in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 79th in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) this year. Appalachian State's defense ranks 96th in the FBS with 403 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by generating 450.4 total yards per contest.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Appalachian State Georgia State 450.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (68th) 403 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.9 (103rd) 175.8 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.1 (31st) 274.7 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.2 (90th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has recored 2,402 passing yards, or 266.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has thrown 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Nate Noel has rushed 140 times for 673 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has taken 75 carries and totaled 407 yards with three touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has totaled 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 512 (56.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has five touchdowns.

Christan Horn has 27 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 456 yards (50.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis' 24 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 310 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,871 passing yards, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 551 yards (61.2 ypg) on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 1,093 yards on 210 carries while finding the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 176 yards (19.6 per game).

Robert Lewis' team-high 677 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 71 targets) with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has reeled in 32 passes while averaging 56.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jacari Carter has racked up 27 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per game.

