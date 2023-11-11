Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-3.5)
|143.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-3.5)
|144.5
|-176
|+142
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Appalachian State put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times last season.
- Northern Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- In Huskies games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
