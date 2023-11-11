The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Appalachian State went 9-3 when it shot better than 45.0% from the field.

The Huskies ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mountaineers finished 117th.

Last year, the Mountaineers put up 70.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Huskies allowed.

Appalachian State had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Appalachian State averaged 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did in road games (66.5).

Defensively the Mountaineers played better in home games last season, allowing 62.2 points per game, compared to 67.7 in road games.

Appalachian State sunk 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 35.1% in away games.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule