Based on our computer projection model, the Georgia State Panthers will take down the Appalachian State Mountaineers when the two teams play at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-2.5) Under (61.5) Georgia State 31, Appalachian State 27

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mountaineers are 3-5-1 against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has a 1-0-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Mountaineers games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average point total for the Appalachian State this season is 7.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 57.4% chance to win.

The Panthers' record against the spread is 5-3-0.

Georgia State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been four Panthers games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Georgia State games this season.

Mountaineers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 28.6 27.3 27.8 28.6 29.5 25.8 Appalachian State 34.0 28.4 38.2 25.2 28.8 32.5

