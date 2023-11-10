North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yancey County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Yancey County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yancey County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Starmount High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.