Friday's game that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Stegeman Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-82 in favor of Georgia. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 84, Wake Forest 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-3.0)

Georgia (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest Performance Insights

Last year Wake Forest scored 76.6 points per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 73.8 points per contest (284th-ranked).

The Demon Deacons were 233rd in the country with 31 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 270th with 32.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Wake Forest delivered 13.5 assists per game, which ranked them 143rd in the country.

Last year the Demon Deacons committed 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Demon Deacons sported a 36.4% three-point percentage last year (62nd-ranked in college basketball), but they really thrived by sinking 9.5 treys per contest (18th-best).

With 8.2 threes conceded per game, Wake Forest was 290th in the country. It ceded a 35% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 264th in college basketball.

Wake Forest attempted 31.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 54.6% of the shots it attempted (and 64.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.2 three-pointers per contest, which were 45.4% of its shots (and 35.9% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.