The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-1.5) 153.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wake Forest compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Demon Deacons covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Georgia put together a 9-20-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 14 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

