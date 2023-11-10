How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field, two% higher than the 44% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
- Wake Forest put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 155th.
- The Demon Deacons scored 5.1 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (71.5).
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Wake Forest went 13-7.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Wake Forest averaged 4.7 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (74.4).
- The Demon Deacons gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Wake Forest made more triples away (10.8 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (37.8%).
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Elon
|W 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
