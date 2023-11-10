North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Wake County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
E.A. Laney High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
