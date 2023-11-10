Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Wake County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 10

11:00 AM ET on November 10 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee Christian School at Thales Academy Rolesville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Excelsior Classical Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy