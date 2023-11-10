North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Surry County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mitchell High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.