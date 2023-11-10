North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Stanly County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.
Thomasville High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
